LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – To celebrate their 25th birthday, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away 250 free Confetti Bundtlets at every location on Thursday, September 1.

For bakery locations, you can visit the Nothing Bundt Cakes website.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is also holding an online contest where someone will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runner-ups will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

To enter the contest, fans can submit a photo from their favorite birthday memory describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. Click here to enter.