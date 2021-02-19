Notifications coming for two new St. Louis mass COVID vaccination events

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Krewson says that the number of COVID cases and people admitted to area hospitals is trending down. The city has not seen numbers this low since the summer.

St. Louis is having two more mass vaccination events. One in the north and another in the southern portions of the city. The event announcements will be made sometime next week.

The people invited to the events will be from those who have registered with the city. There are now 44,000 people from St. Louis on the list. The eligible people getting invitations will be from those who signed up first and by zip code.

The city is supposed to be getting 900 doses of vaccine per day. That has been delayed because of the weather.

Walgreens is now offering COVID vaccines. The doses are from the state and people can sign up to get them on Walgreen’s website.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services originally said that they were working with Walmart and Healthmart to distribute vaccines. But, there are no St. Louis City-based Walmarts and only a few Healthmart locations. The mayor says that she spoke with the governor to get Walgreens involved in the distribution. She hopes Missouri also adds CVS locations.