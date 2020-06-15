Now open: Make a reservation to visit Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. – About 12,000 season pass holders visited Silver Dollar City on Saturday and Sunday. The park opened for the first time this year to just those with season passes. Today the park will open to the general public, but you will need to make online reservations.
To enter the park people will have their temperatures taken and answer a list of questions. Those three and up will have to wear a mask but can take it off to eat or if they are on water rides.
There will be no buffet lines, instead food will be delivered to the table.