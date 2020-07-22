Now you have to wear a mask before you board the plane

A traveler wearing a protective mask uses a kiosk to check-in at a United Airlines Holdings Inc. counter at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. United Airlines Holdings Inc. plans to boost its domestic schedule for August to 48% of last years level, from 30% in July, offering another sign of rebounding travel demand. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Now, passengers who believe they have “extraordinary circumstances” preventing them from wearing a mask must get permission in advance from the airline to not wear one. United says passengers who do not comply with updated rules could be kept from boarding a flight or banned from flying again.

The policy goes into effect on Friday.

The move comes as the airline announced a $1.6 billion loss in the second quarter of the year — the worst loss in its nearly hundred-year history. The airline reports that it is still burning $40 million in cash each day as the coronavirus pandemic has cratered revenues by 80 percent.

Delta Air Lines, which also requires passengers wear masks starting at check-in, updated its mask policy on Monday. It is now telling customers who have a health condition preventing them from wearing a face covering to maybe reconsider flying. Those who do still want to fly the airline will need to submit to a health consultation at the airport with a doctor provided by the airline.

Southwest requires a mask at all times. American requires a mask during the boarding process.