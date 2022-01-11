Live: NTSB releases new images, info about deadly St. Charles County plane crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Federal investigators will release more information today about Saturday night’s deadly plane crash in St. Charles County.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the investigation, and their crews visited the crash site Monday afternoon. While the cause of the crash is still unclear, some details have surfaced.

The Beechcraft Baron 58 aircraft was leaving the Spirit of Saint Louis Airport headed to Centennial Airport just outside of Denver, Colorado.

Two people were killed when the small plane crashed in a wooded area near Highway F in the New Melle area around 7 p.m. Saturday. NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said those on board were pilots.

“The airplane had climbed to about 8,000 feet on an instrument flight plan and then began a rapid descent that continued all the way to the crash site. There was no communication from the flight crew after the descent began,” Knudson told FOX 2.

Investigators will determine if the weather was a factor in the crash.

A map shows where a small plane crashed in St. Charles County on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.