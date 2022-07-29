ST. LOUIS – A lot of people hope that the lucky fairy smiles down on them. Friday marked another chance to win a historic Mega Millions jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.28 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing, with a cash option of $747.2 million. It is the second-largest jackpot for the game on record.

A new set of winning numbers was drawn Friday evening at 10 p.m. The winning numbers include…

67-45-57-36-13 and a Mega number of 14.

The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April. Earlier on Friday, FOX 2’s Patrick Clark asked hopefuls “What would you do?” if you won the jackpot.