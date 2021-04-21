Nurse arrested for heroin distribution at Florissant nursing home facility

FLORISSANT, Mo.- Florissant police are tracing two drug overdoses at a nursing home to a worker at the facility.

The worker, a nurse, is accused of supplying heroin to a patient, who in turn, supplied the drugs to the two patients who overdosed at Crystal Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“We were there for the original call when we had learned about the overdoses overnight,” Officer Steve Michael, a spokesperson for the Florissant Police Department, said.

Officer Michael said the two patients had to be revived with NARCAN.

He said investigators were able to link the patients to another patient, who allegedly received the drugs from the nurse.

Crystal Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center offers both short-term and long-term care.

Officer Michael said the nursing home is known for providing good care, but this latest case is troubling.

“It is very concerning there’s someone in a health care profession that really is not there to help. They’re hurting people that are trying to get better,” Michael said.

In a statement to Fox 2, Crystal Creek indicated officials immediately contacted police when the incident happened.

“The health and well-being of our residents and staff is our top priority. We notified police of the situation and are cooperating fully with the investigation. We cannot comment further at this time because the investigation is ongoing,” Crystal Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center spokesperson Beth DeFalco said in the statement.

Charges are pending against the nurse and patient who allegedly supplied the drugs.

The two patients who overdosed are expected to make a full recovery.

