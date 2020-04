BALLWIN, Mo. – A nurse at the Meramec Bluff Senior Living Community in Ballwin has died from COVID-19. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jennifer Anderson-Davis, 44, of Hazelwood tested positive one week ago, and died five days later. She was an admission and discharge nurse.

Lutheran Senior Services which owns Meramec Bluffs says they cannot confirm she died of COVID-19.