ST. LOUIS - Two nursing home residents are hospitalized following a violent assault.

Police received the call just after midnight that two elderly men were injured at the Bernard Care Center in the Central West End.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the attack.

Just last month, a 66-year-old resident at the same nursing home died after an altercation with a 70-year-old male resident.

No additional details are available at this time.