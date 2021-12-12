NWS St. Louis survey teams find 4 tornado paths with one additional path to be surveyed Sunday

The National Weather Service office in St. Louis had two teams out surveying the damage from Friday night’s storms. They found four paths of damage and will be surveying a fifth path of damage in Reynolds County, Missouri on Sunday.

Meteorologists found EF-3 damage west of Defiance on Highway F. The preliminary rating of the tornado in this area is a high end EF-3 with top winds 136 to 165 mph. This storm destroyed houses and killed one woman who was at home. Two others were hospitalized with injuries.

The survey team that analyzed the damage from Pontoon Beach to Edwardsville in Madison County, Illinois also determined that top winds were of an EF-3 tornado, which is the preliminary rating. It’s estimated that winds in the tornado reached 155 mph. This is the storm that tore through the Amazon facility, killing 6 people.

Two weaker tornadoes were also surveyed. The teams found EF-1 damage in Bond County, Illinois in the town of Sorento, northeast of Ramsey. There was also an EF-0 tornado that touched down near Wellsville, Missouri in Montgomery County.

The fifth path of damage impacted the Ellington area in Reynolds County and will be surveyed on Sunday.

All of these ratings are preliminary.

