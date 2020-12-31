NYE candlelight service advocates for safe streets as St. Louis sees worst homicide numbers since 1970

ST. LOUIS – Shootings have become common in St. Louis City as we approach at least 262 homicides in the year 2020. It is the worst St. Louis has seen it since 1970 with 307 homicides according to our partners at the Post-Dispatch.

Now, another man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Dunnica Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. At last check, that victim was still conscious. No word yet on if there are any suspects.

Families advocating for safe streets will host their 29th annual New Year’s Eve candlelight service to commemorate the victims of violence in the year 2020 in both St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

The names of those who died this year will all be read out loud at 1500 Union Blvd. at the Williams Temple Church of God in Christ from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Several elected officials are expected to be there.

There will be social distancing and mask-wearing with room for only 25 people.