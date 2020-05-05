Obamas announce they will deliver virtual commencements

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama announced Tuesday that he and former first lady Michelle Obama will deliver several virtual commencement addresses in the coming weeks as high schools and universities across the nation are forced to hold their ceremonies online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice,” the 44th president wrote on Twitter, announcing the dates of the speeches.

“Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”

The Obamas’ announcement comes after multiple calls for the pair to address graduating students virtually, including one that picked up steam in April from a graduating high school senior. Various organizations have announced commencement programming featuring speakers such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

On June 6 at 3 p.m. ET, the former president and first lady will deliver separate addresses and a joint message to students as part of YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” celebration. According to a release from the Obamas, other contributors to the program include Malala Yousafzai, former Defense Secretary Bob Gates and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

President Obama will also participate in “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” on May 16, which is a program hosted by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation. During the 8 p.m. ET address, the 44th president will be joined by high school students including seniors from Chicago Public Schools and members of the Obama Youth Jobs Corps. He will also deliver a speech addressing the high school class of 2020 during this event.

You can watch the May 16 event on KTVI and KPLR.