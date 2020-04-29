O’Fallon Hoots first season delayed; Prospect League pushes back 2020 season

O’FALLON, Mo – The Prospect League is delaying the start of its 2020 Opening Day from May 28 to July 1. It’s the first season for the O’Fallon Hoots after relocating from Hannibal, Missouri last season.

That team was announced last September and will start to play at CarShield Field. That is where the River City Rascals used to play before the team dissolved. The league has teams in five states.

The Hoots General Manager David Schmoll released a statement saying, “While we were excited to kick off our first season in O’Fallon on May 29, the health and safety of everyone involved in putting on a Hoots game is our priority.”

A revised schedule will be released soon. If you already purchased tickets you will be contacted once the new schedule is released.

The Prospect League is a 60-game summer collegiate league where college players showcase their talents for Major League Baseball scouts. The players all use wooden bats and are not paid.

A team is also coming to Alton in 2021. It is expected to be the league’s 13th team. FOX2 first told you about the Alton expansion in January.