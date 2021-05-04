O’fallon Jammin’ Outdoor Concert Series to begin in June

O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon Jammin’ outdoor concert series is returning to Civic Park in June.
While jamming to great music, guests can enjoy lawn seating and food trucks. It is free to attend.
Summer concerts are scheduled for every Tuesday beginning June 1 to August 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. unless announced otherwise.
The line up includes the following:
June 1: That 80’s Band- Hits from the ’80s
June 8: On the Fence- Rock hits
June 15: Dawson Hollow- Indie-fold rock
June 22: Wildfire- Country hits
June 29: FanFare- R&b, classic rock, disco, and pop
July 6: No concert
July 13: Powe Play- Motown, r&b, rock, and funk
July 20: Trixie Delight- Dance and party hits
July 27: Big Rain- Current hits, pop, and rock
August 3: Butchwax & The Hollywoods- ’60s and ’70s hits
August 10: Whiskey Morning- Danceable country jams
Concerts are located in Civic Park at 306 Civic Park Dr.