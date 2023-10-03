ST. LOUIS – An O’Fallon, Missouri, man who left the scene of a deadly crash in St. Louis City nearly three years ago will spend several years behind bars.

A judge has sentenced John W. Springer, 41, to seven years in prison in connection with the crash.

According to charging documents, Springer was speeding at least 30 mph above the speed limit when he struck 39-year-old Melissa Bassett on Oct. 16, 2020. The crash happened at North Broadway and Jackson Street in the city’s Baden neighborhood. Bassett died nearly two weeks after the collision.

According to charging documents, a witness saw Springer drive off after the crash. He later pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of fleeing a crash resulting in death. Springer was not formally charged with causing Bassett’s death.

Bassett’s mother spoke ahead of Monday’s sentencing hearing and called Springer’s conduct “a senseless act” for which he should be held responsible. She said her daughter had three children and had wanted to find work helping women in homeless shelters.

Springer’s lawyer, Terry Niehoff, said all Springer’s cases were fueled by drug addiction. He has also had criminal cases in St. Louis and St. Charles counties that included charges of drug possession, assault, resisting arrest and property damage.