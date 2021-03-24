O’Fallon, Missouri named “Most Livable Small City in the United States”

O’Fallon, Mo. – The City of O’Fallon, Missouri has been named 2021’s “Most Livable Small City in the United States” by the financial website SmartAsset.

In 2020 SmartAsset ranked O’Fallon fourth on this list. The website compared nearly 300 cities with populations between 65,000 and 100,000.

The following metrics were taken into account when making the list: concentration of entertainment establishments, restaurants, bars and healthcare establishments, income inequality, home affordability, housing costs as a percentage of median income, percentage of residents below the poverty line, unemployment rate, percentage of residents without health insurance and average commute time.

“To be listed as America’s ‘most livable’ city is such an honor, and I am truly grateful to our residents, businesses, police and first responders, educators, faith leaders, and elected officials who all play such a key part in making O’Fallon such a great place to live, work and play,” Mayor Bill Hennessy said. “Together, we have built our city into a safe, affordable area where neighbors look out for each other and our residents take great pride in their community. It’s wonderful to see our City and our region recognized by SmartAsset.”

St. Charles, Missouri also landed on the list at number seven.

