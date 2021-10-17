O’Fallon, MO Accident involving police vehicle sends four to hospital; 2 kids with critical injuries

O’FALLON, Mo–Authorities are investigating a Sunday morning accident that sent four people to area hospitals and left at least two children with life threatening injuries.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District says it was called to the intersection of Highway K and Christina Marie Drive around 9:55 Sunday for an accident involving a police vehicle and a van. A spokesman says four people were transported, including one adult with non-life threatening injuries and three pediatric patients, including two children with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it becomes available.