O’FALLON Mo. – A fire completely destroys an O’Fallon, Mo home Tuesday morning.



The fire started just before 1:00 a.m. in the rear of the house located on Country Life Drive.

According to the Battalion Fire Chief, the fire started on a couch in the back sunroom and quickly spread throughout the house.

All residents inside the home were able to get out safely, however, two family pets died. We are told there were working fire detectors.

The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation.