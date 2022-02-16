O’Fallon, MO man charged with sex crimes; police look for additional victims

ST. LOUIS–Authorities in St. Charles County have charged a 41-year-old O’Fallon, Missouri man with statutory rape and sodomy after they say he used a social media app to contact a minor, and are asking the public’s help to locate other potential victims.

According to court records, the incident, which involve a child under the age of 14, took place in November.

Police say Zerr drives a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information about Zerr having interactions with juveniles is asked to call O’Fallon, Mo. Police detective Matt Myers at (636) 379-5670.

Zerr has entered a plea of not guilty. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond, and is scheduled for a bond hearing February 23.