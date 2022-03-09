O’Fallon, Mo. prepares to hire third police chief within a year

ST. LOUIS–The O’Fallon, Missouri city council is set to vote Thursday to ratify the hiring of Captain Frank Minninni as the city’s next police chief. If approved, Minninni, a former chief in Normandy, would start in his new role May 31 and would be the third person to occupy the position in less than a calendar year.

John Neske had been serving as Interim Chief following Philip Dupuis’ resignation in June. Dupuis resigned in part due to the state’s Second Amendment Protection Act, which exposes local police to lawsuits over enforcement of federal gun laws. Neske was approved as Chief on a full-time basis in January. A city spokesperson told FOX2 that Neske had signaled his intent to retire in May regardless.

A city review panel interviewed candidates March 1 and recommended Minninn’s appointment.