O’Fallon Police Chief resigns after 16 months

O’FALLON, Mo. – O’Fallon Police Chief Tim Clothier is set to resign Friday, October 2 after joining the department in May 2019.

The City Council accepted his resignation Wednesday, September 23.

Clothier is currently on sick leave but “will remain as chief until the close of business on October 2.”

An interim chief will be named before Clothier leaves his post.

“The City Council and I are grateful to Chief Clothier for his efforts in leading our Department over the past 18 months,” said Mayor Bill Hennessy. “The O’Fallon Police Department continues to be recognized as one of this nation’s best Police Departments, and we know the brave men and women who serve our community will continue to protect the safety of our residents and businesses during this transition.”