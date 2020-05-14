O’Fallon teen dies after shooting; 16-year-old in custody

O’FALLON, Mo. – A 13-year-old O’Fallon boy has died after being shot on last week by his friend. He has been identified as Owen Fielder.

Police say the 16-year-old responsible for this shooting is being held by St. Charles County Juvenile Justice Center. Criminal charges are being pursued.

According to Officer Tony Michalka, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, the shooting happened May 9 at 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Drive.

Officers with EMS and firefighters and rushed the teen to an area hospital for a life-threatening gunshot wound.