O’Fallon Township High School student earns Girl Scout Gold Award

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – An O’Fallon, Illinois girl has become a Gold Award Girl Scout for her efforts promoting healthy habits to kids in her community.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois said Lauren Reis is part of O’Fallon Township High School’s class of 2021.

“I have been a competitive cheerleader for 13 years and know how important it is to live a healthy lifestyle,” she said. “Childhood obesity is widespread and can cause serious health issues. I thought I could share my tips that make food and exercise fun. The little changes children can make now can impact their future in a big way.”

Reis developed a healthy living program to give back to the community. She organized an event for children and teens at her church and invited other Girl Scout troops, cheer teams, church members and other youth groups to learn more about a healthy lifestyle. Reis had experts at the event who spoke on nutrition then Reis taught an exercise session and led group discussions. She also handed out booklets with healthy recipes, yoga poses workout ideas and a list of local fitness centers.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois said two weeks after the event, Reis followed up with each attendee to answer any further questions and talk about their personal progress. She did the same again one month after the event.

The Gold Award can be earned by girls in grades 9-12 for demonstrating “extraordinary leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national and global challenges.”

“I learned that I am resilient in the face of any challenge,” Reis said.

She has earned high Girl Scout honors before, the Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award and Girl Scout Gold Awards. She is also a second-year participant in the Running Start program at Southwestern Illinois College and plans to pursue a business degree focusing on marketing and management after graduating high school.