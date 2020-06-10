O’Fallon’s untested rape kits sent for testing

St. Louis, Mo. – Another batch of untested rape kits was sent to a lab earlier this week. Law enforcement agencies from around O’Fallon handed over their kits for testing in a Virginia lab.

Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought the issue of untested rape kits to light more than a year ago. Some of those victims have been waiting 20 to 30 years for their assaulter to be prosecuted.

“Nobody really knew how many untested kits are out there,” Schmitt said. “Someone estimated there was around 5,000 and we discovered there were more than that. There were over 6,000.”

Schmitt’s office found kits on police department shelves and hospitals that had them in their evidence room.

In early 2019 Schmitt’s office announced their plan to test 6,000 rape kits.

“We want to honor the courage of the victims that come forward to make sure those kits don’t sit on the shelf like they’ve been sitting,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt said the process is being paid for by a 2.8 million dollar grant which pays for the tracking, inventory and testing for 1,250 kits.

“We didn’t want to overburden the Highway Patrol and slow this process down,” said Schmitt.

He hopes justice will be served soon.

“Very soon we hope to get initial results back from the kits that were sent off earlier this year and as we get those results back we will work with local authorities then to move forward on prosecutions.”

“Moving forward we have a streamlined approach to this so that again these kits as victims submit these kits that they are ultimately getting to a lab for testing as quickly as possible,” Schmitt said.

By the end of this week – there will be about a total of 1,000 tests sent off to Virginia for testing.