ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer returns to work after a crash nearly cost him his life.

Officer Brian Hayes posted this photo before leaving for the Fifth District. He wrote “seven months, five days since I have been on the streets.”

In January — a speeding driver on I-64 near Boyle struck Hayes and his colleague Officer Delvion Mitchell as they were responding to a call. Both ended up in the hospital.

Hayes had two surgeries, several knee injections, a concussion, and a broken tooth. Officer Mitchell continues to recover.