ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer is recovering from an injury after a chase early Friday morning.

The chase started at about midnight near Pontoon Beach, Illinois. Pontoon Beach officers used spike strips to puncture the car’s tires, but the driver kept going. Officers chased the car along I-270 into Missouri. The driver lost control and crashed into a tractor-trailer at Riverview Drive and Hall Street in north St. Louis. That’s where the suspect jumped out of the car. The car then went forward and pinned a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer between the suspect’s car and a police car. That officer suffered a serious knee injury. The driver was quickly arrested.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.