Officer injured in firebomb attack gets police escort home

ST. LOUIS– A Ste. Genevieve Police officer is on his way home after spending a week in the hospital following an attack that left him with second and third-degree burns.

Pete Unverferth was airlifted to the hospital last week after a suspect lit a Molotov cocktail and threw it at him.

Unverferth, 36, was responding to a noise complaint call. The suspect, Tyson Heise, 34, has been charged with knowingly injuring the officer. He is in custody.

Officer Unverferth will be escorted home by several first responders. The escort will leave the hospital in St. Louis County and make its way towards I-55 on the journey to Ste. Genevieve.

Other area first responders will also show their support on area overpasses along I-55 and I-270.

BackStoppers announced that it would help with medical expenses and other costs. The organization helps support families of first responders who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

The support doesn’t end there. Billboards can now be seen in Ste. Genevieve, Jackson, and Perryville.

“Just asking for prayers, for Officer Pete,” Bennett said.