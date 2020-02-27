Officer-involved crash in north St. Louis tied to Kirkwood carjacking

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police said an officer-involved crash in a north city neighborhood is tied to a carjacking that happened in Kirkwood less than an hour earlier.
According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened in the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue, located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
A man was carjacked at gunpoint at Dickson and Meadow Ridge Lane in Kirkwood.
St. Louis police picked up the vehicle a short time later and began following the stolen car.
It’s unclear how the St. Louis officer was involved in the crash.
A suspect was taken into custody at the crash scene in north St. Louis.