JENNINGS, Mo.- St. Louis County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jennings. FOX2 has learned it is on the 5700 block of Hodiamont.

St. Louis County police say no officers were physically injured. A suspect is being taken to a hospital.

West Florissant is closed between Hamilton and Wilborn while the police investigate the incident.

St. Louis County Police are planning on providing an update around 4 p.m. You can watch that right here on FOX2Now.com