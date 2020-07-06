Police give update on officer-involved shooting in Spanish Lake

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – St. Louis County police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Bellfontaine and Larimore just across the street from Steak ‘n Shake.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. Details are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

Police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. with an update.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.