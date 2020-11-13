Officer makes ‘best omlete ever’ for a patient recovering from surgery

A social media post of a St. Francois County deputy going beyond the call of duty is circulating online, warming hearts, and even striking up an appetite.

The post, which was shared by Community Mental Health Liaison, Jennifer Beard, is a photo of Deputy Greg Stegall flipping sizzling eggs to make for the perfect omelet.

The Thursday well fair check turned into Stegall bearing his badge and wearing his uniform while preparing the meal for a person who was recovering from surgery unable to cook.

“The individual declared it the best omelet they had ever eaten!” the post read.

At last check, the post had been shared nearly 500 times within a few hours.

Stegall also made sure to feed the dog, cats, and horses before he got back to fighting crime.



Photo credit: Jennifer Beard