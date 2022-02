A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.