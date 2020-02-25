Officer shoots suspect in Flordell Hills; police searching for second suspect

FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — A person has been shot by a Velda City police officer near the intersection of West Florissant and Octavia. Police are searching for a second suspect in this incident.

It is not clear at this time what type of interaction occurred between the officer and the person. The condition of the suspect shot by the officer is not known at this time. But, the officer was not injured in this shooting.

The location of the second suspect is not known at this time. It appears police were chasing a vehicle shortly after the shooting in Flordell Hills.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.