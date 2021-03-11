Officer shoots woman after she refuses to put down her crossbow

UNION, Mo. – An officer fired his weapon at a woman who displayed her crossbow at an officer in Union, Missouri Thursday at 1:47 a.m.

Union police officers responded to the 100 block of Rock Island Drive in reference to a call for a woman with a weapon.

“It was reported the female stated she was going to shoot the first person she sees,” police said.

When officers arrives, the 32-year-old woman “displayed a crossbow at an officer.” The officers then ordered her to drop her weapon, but she refused. One officer then shot and hit her.

Officers treated her wounds until Union EMS and Fire arrived. She was then taken to the hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the situation.

