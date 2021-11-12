One in custody at Lambert Airport after bi-state pursuit of a stolen work van

ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody at Lambert International Airport following the police pursuit of a work van that started in East St. Louis, Illinois.

The van is a Sigman Heating and Air Conditioning van. They are located at 6200 Old St. Louis Road in Belleville, Illinois.

Mike Rizzo from Sigman Heating and Air Conditioning said the van was stolen at approximately 5:05 a.m. from their business. It was hot-wired and then ran through the chain-link gate. The thieves then drove it to Home Depot where they were for about four minutes. It is unknown what they did there. Rizzo said these details were available to him thanks to security cameras.

The chase started at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday.

The van drove into an east terminal parking garage at Lambert Airport at approximately 7:20 a.m. Police followed the van throughout the entire pursuit.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene.

