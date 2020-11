ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police Department officers and the Black Jack Fire Department were able to work together to save a little dog who spent the night in the sewer.

St. Louis County Police Department posted a photo of the rescue on their Instagram page.

They said the “owners thought it had run away until a neighbor walking their dog heard it barking this morning.”

