Officers search for suspect after he fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting

ST. LOUIS – Officers are searching for a suspect after a Country Club Hills Police officer fired his gun at him Saturday at 4:32 a.m. in the intersection of Carl Avenue and West Florissant Avenue.

Police said the officer heard shots fired, saw a Black man wearing dark clothes, with a handgun in his hand. The officer told police he ordered the man to drop his gun and the suspect “raised the firearm at the officer and the officer fired his department issued firearm at the male.”

The suspect then dropped the gun and fled on foot. Police said it is unknown if the man was hit by shots.

The investigation found the suspect was attacked by a dog on private property near where the officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect shot the dog and the dog was taken to an animal hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Country Club Hills Police officer is approximately 64 years old and has 40 years of law enforcement experience.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

