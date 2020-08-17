Officials: 1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Missouri shootings

MILLER, Mo. – Authorities in southwestern Missouri are investigating shootings that left one woman dead and another injured.

Television station KYTV reports that the shootings happened Sunday night in Lawrence County near Miller and appear to be connected, although they happened in different places.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says a woman called 911 Sunday night to report she had been shot and that a friend of hers had been killed at another location. Deputies and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a search and found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities arrested three people suspected in the shootings.