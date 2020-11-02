Officials say a flu shot can help people avoid complications from COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – United States health officials are urging Americans to get their flu shots this year. Studies are finding that the flu vaccine might protect against severe complications from COVID-19.

Free flu shots are being offered throughout St. Louis region to try and prevent winter ‘Twindemic.’

Health officials say getting a flu shot may protect you in more ways than one this year. Adding a flu vaccine can boost the body’s ability to fight off all viruses for about two months.

Florida researchers also found those who received the flu vaccine last year are much less likely to be hospitalized with a severe form of COVID-19 compared to those who were not vaccinated.

On Sunday the Chinese Service and Education Center, St. Louis County Health Department and Washington University medical students held a health fair and drive through offering free flu shot and Covid testing.

