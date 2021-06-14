Officials search for missing Randolph County 15-year-old girl

HUNTSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a 15-year-old girl from Huntsville, Missouri.

Alayna Leeann Trusty went missing Sunday. MSHP said she was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, cowboy boots, and her left nostril is pierced.

Trusty also has a scar on her right forearm from her wrist to nearly the bend in her elbow due to a recent surgery.

At the time of her disappearance, she had poison ivy on her left eyelid and above her right eyebrow. Her medication is not in her possession.

If you have information, contact the Randolph County South Sheriff Department at 660-263-0346 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Unit at 800-877-3452, or 911.