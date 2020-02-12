2 Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

*WARNING: The following story contains graphic details

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Two Ohio State University football players were arrested and charged in connection with the rape of a woman in the Columbus area, court documents show.

Amir Riep, 22, and Jahsen L. Wint, 22, were charged with rape and kidnapping over the alleged Feb. 4 incident.

According to court records, Riep was having "consensual sex" with the alleged victim when she decided "she did not want to continue." Investigators say that's when Wint entered the room and forced "oral penetration" on the woman while Riep "vaginally penetrated her."

Both men are accused of forcibly holding the woman in place.

Riep is accused of holding the alleged victim "down by the neck" and using his hands and body to keep her from moving, court documents revealed.

Wint is accused of holding the woman's face, according to court documents.

Riep allegedly told the woman she needed to give her name and say on video that it was consensual. He then told her "she needed to take a shower" and drove her back to her residence, according to the documents.

Riep, who just finished his junior year as a cornerback with the Buckeyes, is from Cincinnati.

Wint, who will be a senior this upcoming season, played safety for the Buckeyes and is from Brooklyn, New York.

Both men are expected to be arraigned in Columbus on Thursday.

Ohio State University issued the following statement Tuesday:

"We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged. They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."