ALTON, Ill. – An Alton beer company offers a seasonal special for Pride Month.

Old Bakery Beer is celebrating National Pride Month with their seasonal “Oh Yeah” tropical punch berliner weiss. The light, fruity beer gives the palette a punch of both sweet and tart.

OBB will donate a portion of the proceeds from the beer to Vivent Health, a local leader in HIV healthcare. This is the fourth year for the partnership.