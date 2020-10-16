Old North St. Louis warehouse collapses during fire – Smoke visible for miles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Firefighters are working to put out flames at a warehouse fire at 13th and Howard in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said that no firefighters have been injured so far. Mosby also says that no others have been injured in the fire and building collapse.

Flames can be seen coming from the collapsed structure. The scene appears to be very active.

There is a 300 lb propane tank near one of the intact brick walls on the Mullanphy side of the building. Power lines are also down in the area.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter was above the scene. More details about this fire will be posted as this story develops.

Another vacant warehouse caught fire this afternoon. That fire was nearby in the 1500 block of St. Louis Avenue. It is not clear if the fires are related but Mosby says that it is unusual for the fire to happen in the middle of the day in this part of St. Louis.

From Washington and 16th pic.twitter.com/sri86lw6FF — Kayla Wingbermuehle (@Kayla_Winger) October 16, 2020

Smoke from the fire over I-70 in downtown St. Louis