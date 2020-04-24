Old-school butcher turns to online sales for success during the pandemic

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Brady Hanlen is a third-generation meat man at Hanlen’s Fine Meats. When the pandemic hit, he worried about what would happen.

“We had quite a few large events planned that first weekend when they closed everything down with the parade. Then I was like oh my gosh what are we going to do? That’s something we depended on,” said Brady Hanlen.

In order to make ends meet, Brady knew he had to adjust. His business has solely relied on getting customers through word of mouth. But, desperate times call for desperate measures.

“We finally, with the encouragement of my son, got into the 21st century and started a website with delivery service. That made our meats more accessible to more people. So, now we are able to deliver our fresh-cut meat products to the customer in the local area,” said Brady Hanlen.

The website has only been live for one week and Brady says it’s taking off. Sales have exceeded his expectations, and hes even rallied some new costumers. You can buy your meat safely online and know that when you support this small business. You are also supporting frontline workers. Brady has been donating free meals to police and fire departments. Now customers can buy meals for frontline health workers through the website.