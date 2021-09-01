Olympians come to STL for Bommarito Audi West County Gateway Cup

ST. LOUIS – This labor day weekend, if you’re looking for a unique event for the whole family, just visit either Lafayette Square, The Hill, Francis Park, or Benton Park neighborhoods. Some of the best cyclists from all over the world are convening in St. Louis for the Bommarito Audi West County Gateway Cup.

Mike Weiss is the event organizer of the Gateway Cup and the owner of Big Shark Bikes. Chuck Wallis is the vice president of Bommarito Automotive Group. They explained the event out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

There are four days of racing with nine races per day. There are between 100 and 150 riders per race. Even some Tokyo Olympians are coming in town for the races. There are also kids and amateur races.

