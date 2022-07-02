ST. LOUIS – Scattered showers and storms are impacting the region. Rain will likely become more widespread a bit later in the day. This afternoon, a few storms could become strong to severe, mainly across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The main threat with any strong storms will be damaging wind gusts.

Otherwise, thunderstorm activity should decrease through the evening. A few stray showers or storms possible for the overnight hours.

For Sunday, isolated to widely scattered storms are possible, mainly through the afternoon. There will still be plenty of dry time. With less rain and more sunshine, temperatures will heat up to near 90 with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

The heat continues to build for July 4th into Tuesday and Wednesday. Spot afternoon storms will probably pop up in areas on Monday. The fireworks forecast is looking dry, very warm, and humid.

Come Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will climb to around 100 with heat indices 105+.