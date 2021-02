BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A person has been arrested after a police chase ended in East St. Louis.

Nissan Rogue Runner’s Jason Maxwell was at the scene. The pursuit began when police spotted the driver in a stolen car in Belleville. The pursuit ended just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday near State Street in East St. Louis.

Police took one person into custody. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.