One child dead, three others injured after crash on Route 111 in South Roxana

SOUTH ROXANA, IL – One child was killed and three other people were taken to the hospital after a horiffc crash Sunday evening.

The violent crash took place around 6:15 p.m in South Roxana on Route 111 at the intersection of Broadway.

Two vehicles were involved and police say the cause is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Details about the crash are still coming in but at this point, however, authorities are confirming that the child who was killed was a six-year-old girl. Information about the other three injured occupants has not been released yet. We are told one person was airlifted to the hospital.

Accident reconstruction crews from the Illinois State Police were called in and the South Roxana Police Department is also involved in the crash investigation.

Route 11 was closed for several hours because of the crash but has since reopened.

One man we spoke with Fox 2 near the scene called for prayers for the family of the little girl who was killed.

Statement from the Roxana School District Superintendent:

The Roxana School District is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of one of our youngest students, a first-grader at South Primary School. Our crisis intervention team is currently on-site and supporting staff and students as needed. We are here to support the family and anyone who may need assistance. This is a devastating loss for our entire community and our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

