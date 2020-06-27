One dead, 10 injured in Friday night, early Saturday morning St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating multiple shootings late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Police report seven shootings which left one man dead and ten others injured.

6200 block of North Pointe Boulevard

An unknown man died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso Friday at 5:21 p.m.

Police said they arrived at the scene in the 6200 block of North Pointe Boulevard where they found the man on the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Goodfellow Boulevard / Stratford Avenue

A 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were driving three children under three years old Friday at 5:00 p.m. when an unknown person fired shots into their vehicle.

Police said they were called for a shooting at the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Stratford Avenue, but when they arrived they found no victims. They found that the victims made it to the hospital.

The man is in critical/stable condition from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The woman is in stable condition after gunshot wounds to her back and head. The children were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

2800 block of North Florissant Avenue

A man was shot in the torso Friday at 7:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Florissant Avenue.

Police said when they arrived on scene they found the victim and the suspect. The suspect said he “shot the victim during a physical confrontation.”

EMS took the victim to the hospital where he was listed in critical/stable condition. Police said because of his medical treatment the victim could not give them a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

5300 block of Maffitt Avenue

A man is in critical/unstable condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his hip and chest Friday at 9:18 p.m.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of Maffitt Avenue when the victim told police that he was standing in front of a residence when the suspect approached on foot and fired shots at him.

The investigation is ongoing.

4400 block of Chippewa Street

A 20-year-old man was walking in the 4400 block of Chippewa street when he was shot in the foot Saturday at 1:35 a.m.

The victim told police when he was walking, “a dark-colored sedan drove up and the suspect fired shots at him from the vehicle.” Police said the victim then ran away and the vehicle left the scene. That’s when the victim called police.

The investigation is ongoing.

3700 block of North Grand Avenue

Three women, 26, 20, and 19 years old, had shots fired into their vehicle in the 3700 block of North Grand Avenue Saturday at 2:05 a.m.

Police said the suspects were driving a grey sedan when they fired at the women.

One was listed in critical/stable condition, and the other two were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Eastbound I-70/East Grand Avenue

A 19 year old man is listed in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to his hip Saturday at 2:30 a.m.

Police said the victim told them the incident occurred on I-70, but later said it happened in the 4500 block of North Broadway. He said he heard gunshots and felt pain to his hip.

The investigation is ongoing.

1600 block of Cole Street

An 18 year old man was shot in the foot Saturday a little before 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Cole Street.

The victim told police that he was on the sidewalk when the suspect exited a red sedan, pointed a firearm at him and demanded property. The victim then immediately fled, and the suspect fired shots at him.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20’s, between 5’3″ and 5’7″ tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. They said he has a dark complexion, clean-shaven, with a black hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.