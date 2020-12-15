One dead after crash involving an 18-wheeler in Baden

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – One person has died after being ejected from a vehicle involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler in the Baden neighborhood.

The accident happened at Riverview Drive and Hall Street before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At least one car and an 18-wheeler were involved in the accident. Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News